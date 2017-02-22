JR East to standardize Tohoku tourist info centers

East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday that it will standardize the appearance of tourist information centers at stations in the Tohoku region so foreign tourists can recognize them more easily.

JR East plans to launch the project from a tourist information center at its Akita Station, whose renovation will be completed on March 6.

JR East also intends to cooperate with the Tohoku Tourism Promotion Organization to establish a tourist information network with information centers outside stations, such as in sightseeing destinations.

The project will involve about 40 stations located in a Tohoku wide-area tourist route certified by the tourism minister.

Under the project, tourist information centers will use a new logo to have uniformity in their signboards, which will have information in English, Chinese and Korean, and show service content with pictograms.

The project will also include improving free Wi-Fi wireless internet access, installing mobile devices and personal computers, and providing information and brochures in multiple languages.