Japan department stores log record duty-free sales in January, topping ¥21 billion

Japanese department stores posted a record ¥21.7 billion in sales of duty-free goods to foreign visitors in January, industry data showed Tuesday.

Sales of such items rose 24.8 percent from a year before on a same-store basis, the Japan Department Stores Association said. The previous monthly record, of ¥19.7 billion, was marked in April 2015.

The growth reflected a rise in the number of foreign travelers to Japan mainly from China as this year’s Lunar New Year holidays began in late January, earlier than last year when the holidays were in February.

Per-person expenditures by foreign visitors dropped as their purchases focused on inexpensive cosmetic products. But the drop was more than offset by the increased visitor numbers.

“Since the number of foreign visitors has been growing at a double-digit pace every month, sales of duty-free goods are expected to stay solid,” an association official said.

Overall department store sales fell 1.2 percent to ¥520.9 billion, dropping for the 11th consecutive month.

The decline was led by the 15th straight month of decrease in clothing sales. A fall in the number of customers due to bad weather also weighed on overall sales.

The Japan Chain Stores Association separately said supermarket sales in January fell 1.6 percent from a year before to ¥1.106 trillion, the second consecutive month of drop. While food sales were solid, sales of clothing and miscellaneous goods were weak.