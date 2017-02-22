Nikkei edges down on yen’s strength, despite record high Dow Jones close

The benchmark Nikkei average turned marginally lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, weighed down by the yen’s strength.

The 225-issue Nikkei average edged down 1.57 points, or 0.01 percent, to finish at 19,379.87. On Tuesday, the key market gauge rose 130.36 points.

On the other hand, the Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 1.49 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,557.09 after climbing 8.59 points the previous day.

The market got off to a firmer start following a rise in U.S. equities overnight, but stocks failed to extend gains.

Led by losses in mainstay issues, the Nikkei average sank into negative territory late in the morning session as the yen strengthened against the dollar, brokers said.

Although the market’s downside was limited, the key market gauge moved mostly in the minus zone for the rest of the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record closing high for the eighth consecutive session in New York on Tuesday after a three-day weekend, but the yen’s stronger moves pushed down Tokyo stocks, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

“Japanese individual investors, in particular, were inactive, reluctant to take risks due to uncertainties” over policies and the course of the market, said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at K Asset Co.

An official of a major securities firm said the Tokyo market is expected to move in a narrow range in the absence of fresh incentives until U.S. President Donald Trump’s congressional speech planned for Tuesday.

Later on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release minutes of its Federal Open Market Committee meeting held on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Many market players agreed that the minutes will reveal no major differences from Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s recent congressional testimony, according to brokers.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 920 to 906 in the TSE’s first section, while 176 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 2.17 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.53 billion shares.

Megabank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui, automaker Fuji Heavy, measurement equipment maker Keyence and electronics parts producer Murata Manufacturing were downbeat.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing, both heavyweights of the Nikkei average, met with selling.

By contrast, shipping firms Nippon Yusen, Kawasaki Kisen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines were buoyant.

Electronics and machinery maker Toshiba shot up 22.32 percent on the back of hopes for higher proceeds from the planned sale of its flash memory business.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rose 10 points to end at 19,390.