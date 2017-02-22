Dollar Weaker around ¥113.40 in Tokyo

The dollar lost ground moderately to move around ¥113.40 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, lacking a clear direction in the absence of fresh trading incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.39-40, down from ¥113.53-53 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0507-0507, down from $1.0576-78, and at ¥119.15-17, down from ¥120.06-10.

The dollar was firmer around ¥113.60-70 in early trading, carrying over its strength from overnight trading overseas, where the greenback attracted demand thanks to a rise in U.S. stock prices and expectations for an early interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

After Tokyo stocks turned lower, the dollar came under selling pressure and fell below ¥113.40.

“The dollar was also pressured due to a halt to a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading,” an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

As Tokyo stocks resisted falling further in the afternoon, the dollar drew buybacks. But the U.S. currency’s topside was capped at levels around ¥113.50.

“In view of the dollar’s failure to extend gains above ¥113.50 in recent trading, the U.S. currency needs fresh positive factors to top ¥114,” an official at another currency broker said.

“Investors are finding it difficult to take new positions before U.S. President Donald Trump announces economic stimulus measures,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said. Dollar-yen trading is expected to be range-bound for the time being, the official added.