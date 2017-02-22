Cosmo Energy, Kygnus Sekiyu to form business tie-up

Major oil wholesaler Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. will form a capital and business alliance with Kygnus Sekiyu K.K., Cosmo Energy has said.

Cosmo Energy will acquire a 20 percent stake in Kygnus from San-Ai Oil Co. between April and June, according to the announcement made on Tuesday.

Cosmo Energy will start providing Kygnus, which holds about 500 gas stations, petroleum products including gasoline in three years.

The pair will have a combined 14 percent share in the domestic fuel oil market including gasoline, as Cosmo Energy has some 3,000 gas stations.

Kygnus will change its supplier to Cosmo Energy from TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. The pair will also consider further areas of collaboration, such as joint procurement.

Japan’s top oil wholesaler, JX Holdings Inc., and the third-biggest player TonenGeneral will integrate their operations in April.

Meanwhile, Idemitsu Kosan Co., the No. 2 player, and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. are looking to join forces.

Cosmo Energy Executive Vice President Hiroshi Kiriyama said business tie-ups enable faster decision-making than business integration.