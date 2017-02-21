‘Not My Presidents Day’ as thousands rally in NYC, other cities against Trump

Shouting “not my president!” about 3,000 anti-Trump protesters marched in New York on Monday, joined by others in cities across the country as the nation celebrated its Presidents Day holiday.

In a festive mood, demonstrators of all ages and ethnicities gathered in Columbus Circle, in front of Trump International Hotel and near Central Park to voice their dismay with President Donald Trump.

The protests aim to show grassroots opposition to the Republican president remains fervent one month after his Jan. 20 inauguration.

On Monday, anti-Trump activists took advantage of the federal public holiday, dedicated to U.S. presidents, to organize “Not My Presidents Day” rallies in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and Washington.

In New York, where the unofficial crowd estimate was 3,000, Rima Strauss, a retired psychotherapist, wore a jean jacket with a button “Not my president” and another one of Putin holding a baby Donald in diapers.

“He’s hurting our country. We’re losing our country if we don’t do something,” Strauss said.

“Trump won’t listen to us, but if ordinary people march in the streets, maybe we’ll have some kind of revolution against Trump, I hope.”

Qamar Khan, a 26-year-old medical school student from Pakistan, said he wanted to voice disagreement with Trump.

“We are not protesting. We are Muslims. We want to spread the message of peace and love, true Islam. I do obey President Trump as our president, but I don’t have to agree with his policies.”