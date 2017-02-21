Japan eyeing talks with new U.S. national security adviser

Japan is considering sending Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s key foreign policy adviser to the United States for talks with the newly appointed U.S. national security adviser, government sources said Tuesday.

Shotaro Yachi, the head of the Japanese National Security Council’s secretariat, hopes to meet Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who apparently has no notable connections with Japan, as early as March to discuss China and other regional issues, they said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he has named McMaster to replace Michael Flynn, who resigned following revelations he discussed U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador.

“There is a need to have contact as early as possible and forge close ties with Mr. McMaster,” a government source said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also said it is natural to seek a meeting with McMaster as he is “highly regarded as a leading strategist in the army.”

Since the launch of the Trump administration in January, Abe, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada have held talks with their U.S. counterparts.

Yachi and McMaster are expected to discuss China’s rising assertiveness in the East and South China seas.