Tokyo man sues wife for allegedly giving birth from frozen fertilized egg without his consent

A Japanese man in his 40s has filed a lawsuit claiming that his estranged wife gave birth to a girl by using a frozen fertilized egg without his consent, his lawyer said Monday.

In the lawsuit, filed with the Osaka District Court on Dec. 20, the man seeks a ruling that the girl is illegitimate.

The man lives in Tokyo, while his wife, who is in her 40s, is a resident of Osaka.

According to the man’s lawyer, the couple started fertility treatment in October 2013. After undergoing external fertilization, they started living separately in April 2014.

The wife informed the man of her pregnancy in June 2015 and gave birth to the girl in January last year.

In the suit, the man accused the wife of forging his signature on a document giving his consent for the transplantation of a frozen embryo.

The man claimed to have been deprived of his right to self-determination and that it would be painful for him to be asked to pay financial support for the child.

In a written reply, the wife said that she and her husband decided to live separately, while agreeing to continue fertility treatment.

She claimed that she submitted a document with his signature on his behalf as the transplantation surgery was decided suddenly.