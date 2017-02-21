Rakuten worker arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs from Taiwan

A 39-year-old employee of Japanese E-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. has been arrested on charges of attempting to smuggle into Japan a stimulant drug from Taiwan, police said Tuesday.

Kunio Hatanaka was arrested on Sunday following his arrival at Tokyo’s Haneda airport from Taiwan after customs officials found the stimulant drug in his belongings. He is suspected of possessing about 118 grams of the drug, hiding it in a backpack and the bottom hem of his trousers.

Hatanaka, who has denied the allegations, had visited Taiwan 143 times since January 2008, the Metropolitan Police Department said. He is also suspected of using the drug as he tested positive through a urine test after his arrest.

He was quoted as telling the police, “I didn’t bring it on my own will. I don’t know when or how the stimulant drug got there.”

Hatanaka is suspected of being a drug smuggler as a man who was convicted of possessing a stimulant drug in a trial last May told investigators he “bought it from Hatanaka.”

The police searched Hatanaka’s home in Tama, western Tokyo, on Tuesday morning and discovered 1.2 grams of a crystallized stimulant drug in a bag, about 20 glass pipes and more than 100 assorted small bags.

A Rakuten official said, “It is extremely regrettable if (the allegation) is true, and we will consider dealing with the matter strictly.”