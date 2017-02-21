Nikkei rides yen’s coattails higher

Stocks gained further ground Tuesday, supported by the yen’s easing.

The Nikkei 225 average rose 130.36 points, or 0.68 percent, to end at 19,381.44. On Monday, the key market gauge climbed 16.46 points.

The Topix, covering all first-section issues, closed 8.59 points, or 0.56 percent, higher at 1,555.60 after a 2.47-point gain Monday.

Buying outpaced selling from the beginning of the session as the yen weakened against the dollar.

Although the market’s topside was limited in the morning, stocks extended gains in the afternoon in line with the yen’s further weakening versus the dollar, brokers said.

Export-oriented stocks in particular attracted brisk purchases, briefly pushing the Nikkei more than 140 points higher in the afternoon.

But trading was “extremely thin” after the U.S. market was closed for a holiday Monday, said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

In addition, market players retreated to the sidelines to wait for U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress scheduled for Feb. 28, Ota explained.

While noting that Tuesday’s market performance cannot be described as strong in view of thin trading, Ota said, “The rise in the absence of major fresh incentives demonstrates that market sentiment was not so bad.”

An official at an online brokerage said investors have increasingly become resultant to sell issues paying high dividends for the business year ending in March.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,227 to 629 on the first section, while 146 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew slightly to 1.528 billion shares from 1.497 billion Monday.

The weaker yen helped automakers Toyota, Honda and Fuji Heavy, industrial robot producer Fanuc and electronic parts producer Murata Manufacturing and air conditioner manufacturer Daikin.

Nippon Paper surged on growing hopes for an earnings improvement following a news report that the company will raise printing paper prices in April on the back of higher crude oil prices and the yen’s weakness. Industry peers Oji Holdings and Hokuetsu Kishu also drew purchases.

Financial issues attracted buying. They included mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, brokerage Nomura, and insurers Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life.

Department store operators such as J. Front Retailing and Isetan Mitsukoshi gained ground ahead of the launch this week of Premium Friday, a national campaign calling for an early end to work on the last Friday of every month.

By contrast, mobile phone carrier Softbank Group, telecom giant NTT and electronics and machinery maker Toshiba were on the minus side.