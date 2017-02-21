Dollar rises above ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading

The dollar rose above ¥113.50 in Tokyo on Tuesday, lifted by higher stock prices and speculation over an early interest rate increase in the United States.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.53-53, up from ¥113.14-15 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0576-0578, down from $1.0615-0616, and at ¥120.06-10, against ¥120.11-11.

The dollar moved narrowly around ¥113.20 in early trading, after the U.S. financial markets were closed Monday for a holiday.

In midmorning trading, the dollar rose above ¥113.50 on buybacks thanks to a rise in Tokyo stock prices.

The dollar was also aided by an increase in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading after Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker reportedly made a remark in support of an early interest rate increase, market sources said.

“As Harker did not rule out the possibility of an early interest rate hike, dollar purchases against the yen increased,” an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

After Tokyo stocks extended gains in the afternoon, the dollar briefly surged to around ¥113.70. But the U.S. currency lost steam later.

“Before the upcoming announcement of tax system reform plans by U.S. President Donald Trump, market participants refrained from stepping up dollar purchases,” an official at another currency broker said.

A market source said, “We are closely watching whether it (Trump’s tax system reform) will live up to market expectations and encourage market players to take risks or it will disappoint them.”