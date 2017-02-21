Toshiba seeking at least ¥1 trillion from chip unit sale

Toshiba Corp. is looking to raise at least ¥1 trillion ($8.8 billion) from the sale of its memory chip business and will aim to complete the transaction by March 2018, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The deal will likely result in Toshiba relinquishing majority control over the unit, which could be valued as high as ¥2 trillion, the source said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

The company wants to take time to negotiate the best price possible without setting a concrete deadline, although it aims to reach an agreement before the end of the next fiscal year, according to the source.

A Toshiba spokesman declined to comment.

Toshiba is grappling with a $6.3 billion write-down at its nuclear division, which is suffering massive cost overruns in the construction of nuclear power plants in the U.S. and China.

Last week, President Satoshi Tsunakawa said selling a majority stake in the company’s highly prized flash memory chip business may be inevitable to shore up its balance sheet. Local media, including the Sankei Shimbun, reported the fundraising target earlier Tuesday.

The icon of Japanese business is likely to be demoted from the first tier of the Tokyo Stock Exchange to the second section as a result of its deteriorating finances. The company sees no way of avoiding demotion since liabilities already exceed assets, a source familiar with the matter said last week.

Rather than trying to meet exchange requirements by the end of the current fiscal year in March, Toshiba will instead take its time in negotiating the best deal possible for its shareholders and employees, according to the source.

South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. has publicly expressed interest in the Toshiba chip business. Other potential bidders include Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp., which already partners with Toshiba on manufacturing.

Samsung Electronics Co. is the market leader in flash-memory chips with about a third of the $30 billion market, followed by Toshiba with about 20 percent and then Western Digital, Micron and Hynix.

In the Toshiba chip sale, foreign buyers are under consideration but will have to abide by requirements to maintain employment and keep production in Japan, the source said. So far the Japanese government has not taken any concrete steps involving the deal, according to the source.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said last week that flash memory chips — used in smartphones and solid-state disk drives — are an “extremely important” technology for the nation’s growth strategy.