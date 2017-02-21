Armed guards at Kim morgue as diplomatic spat over death intensifies

Malaysian armed guards on Tuesday stood watch at the hospital holding the body of Kim Jong Nam, the assassinated half-brother of North Korea’s leader, amid reports his son had come to Kuala Lumpur to claim the remains.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s ambassador to Pyongyang said Tuesday the investigation into the death is being conducted in an impartial manner, rejecting accusations from the North that the probe was politically tinged.

Mohamad Nizan Mohamad spoke in China’s capital, Beijing, while in transit to Malaysia to where he had been recalled following the death last week in the Southeast Asian nation of Kim.

Mohamad said the country’s investigators were proceeding in a professional manner and would “be very objective and fair to everybody.”

“I think the investigation is still ongoing, so just wait and see for that. And we can assure you of the impartiality of the investigation itself because there is no reason for us to be sided with anybody,” Mohamad said.

In Malaysia, a convoy of four unmarked vehicles entered the hospital compound in the early hours of the morning, with around 30 Malaysian special forces securing the area before all of them left by midmorning.

A white police van was seen leaving at 4 a.m., an AFP journalist said.

The body of Kim — assassinated last Monday at Kuala Lumpur airport — has been at the center of a diplomatic row between Pyongyang and Malaysia, after North Korea insisted it be returned and objected to an autopsy being performed.

But Malaysia rejected the request, saying the remains must stay in the morgue until a family member comes forward to identify them with a DNA sample.

On Monday night Kim’s son Kim Han Sol was due to arrive in Kuala Lumpur from Macau, local media and intelligence sources said, but AFP was not immediately able to verify his presence.

Pyongyang’s envoy to Kuala Lumpur on Monday dismissed the request for a DNA sample as “preposterous” and said the embassy had the right to reclaim the body of a diplomatic passport holder.

Ambassador Kang Chol also savaged the police investigation into the killing, saying it was politically motivated and that Malaysia had conspired with South Korea from the beginning to frame the North.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said the “deeply insulting” accusations were based on “delusions, lies and half-truths.”

The drama erupted last Monday as Kim waited at the budget terminal of Kuala Lumpur’s main airport for a flight to Macau.

He was approached by two women, one of whom grabbed him from behind and sprayed his face with an apparently poisonous liquid, according to police and leaked CCTV footage.

He had a seizure and died before arriving at hospital, with news emerging the next day of his identity.

Malaysia’s probe has put five North Koreans in the frame for the killing, four of whom fled Malaysia the day it happened and are believed to have returned to Pyongyang.

Officers have also arrested a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman, as well as a 25-year-old Indonesian and her Malaysian boyfriend.

Seoul has said the attack was orchestrated by Pyongyang, citing a “standing order” from the leader to kill his elder sibling and a failed assassination bid in 2012 after he criticized the regime.

First born Kim was once thought to be the natural successor to his father, the then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

But after Kim Jong Il’s death in 2011 the succession went instead to Kim Jong Un, a child of his third marriage.

Reports of purges and executions have emerged from the current regime as the young leader tries to strengthen his grip on power in the face of international pressure over his nuclear and missile programs.

The father of the arrested Vietnamese woman said Tuesday she is surely innocent as she “could never kill a person.”

“My daughter is meek and I can’t believe she’d ever kill anybody. She must have been duped by somebody,” 64-year-old Doan Van Thanh said in an interview with Kyodo News near his house in Nghia Hung, a district of Vietnam’s northern province of Nam Dinh.

Thanh said he recognized his 28-year-old daughter Doan Thi Huong from the name and photo released by Malaysian police.

She is said to have told Malaysian investigators that she was persuaded by a woman and four men to play a simple prank on Kim at the airport, without knowing who he was, and believing that it was intended to be safe.

According to Thanh, his daughter had recently been working in Hanoi but he did not know exactly what she was doing. In January, she returned home for the Lunar New Year and appeared no different than usual.

He said Vietnamese authorities have contacted his family to offer assistance.

According to a woman living nearby, the suspect moved to Hanoi to continue her studies and did not return home much after that.

“She was a very nice, the kind of person who couldn’t even kill a chicken,” she said.