Syria regime forces pound Damascus, other areas, kill up to 16 in ‘bloody message’ ahead of truce talks

Syrian government forces fired rockets at a rebel-held area on Damascus’s outskirts on Sunday, pressing an attack that began the day before and has killed up to 16 people, a medical worker and war monitors said.

The medical worker and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was the biggest attack on the Qaboun area, to the city’s northeast, in at least two years.

At least three shells hit government-held areas closer to the center of Damascus and near Qaboun on Sunday, but there were no reports of casualties, a Hezbollah-run military media unit and a Reuters witness said.

There was no immediate government comment on the Damascus fighting.

The Observatory said 16 people had died in the violence around Qaboun since Saturday, the highest death toll from fighting there for more than two years.

The medical worker in nearby Eastern Ghouta, just outside Damascus, said at least 13 people had died. He said he could hear explosions coming from Qaboun early on Sunday.

Violence in western Syria has increasingly tarnished a shaky cease-fire that took effect on Dec. 30 with the support of Russia, which backs the government of President Bashar Assad, and Turkey, which supports some rebel groups.

Separately, heavy clashes continued in the southern border city of Deraa, where rebels said they had seized the strategic district of Manshiya after a week-long offensive.

Rebels said their capture of the district thwarted repeated army attempts to rupture supply lines linking rebel-held areas to the east and west of the city.

Russian and Syrian army jets on Sunday attacked the rebel-held border-town of Nasib, near Deraa, killing at least six civilians, a rebel spokesman and a medic said.

Airstrikes have intensified in the last few days on towns to the west, north and east of Deraa. Residents said the attacks had put out of action several field hospitals and a major storage tank providing water in rebel-held territory.

The leading Syrian opposition body on Sunday meanwhile lambasted escalating attacks by government forces as a “bloody message” aimed at sabotaging peace talks that are due to open in Geneva next week.

The High Negotiations Committee (HNC) said recent attacks near Damascus, Homs city and elsewhere were “obstructing the efforts aimed at a political transition in Syria.”

“It is a bloody message from a criminal regime just a few days ahead of political negotiations in Geneva that demonstrates its rejection of any political solution,” the HNC said in an online statement.

Armed opposition groups went even further, accusing the regime of eliminating any shot at a peaceful resolution to Syria’s war.

In a statement released Sunday, rebels said the shelling around Damascus, Homs and northwest Idlib “undermines the cease-fire and finishes off opportunities for a political solution.”

At least 16 people were killed on Saturday when government forces shelled a funeral near Damascus, and three civilians were killed in airstrikes on the last rebel-held district of Homs city, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

And on Sunday, seven civilians were killed in airstrikes on a town in southern Syria, while an exchange of shelling in Daraa city killed a nurse and a young girl, the monitor said.

Peace talks in Geneva are set to begin on Thursday, featuring a new chief opposition negotiator on behalf of the HNC, lawyer Mohammed Sabra.

Formed in December 2015, the HNC has risen to prominence as the leading umbrella group for Syrian opposition factions.

Sabra will replace Mohamed Alloush of the Army of Islam rebel group, which said it would participate in the delegation in an advisory capacity.

Alloush has twice headed the rebel delegation to talks in Kazakhstan, where opposition backer Turkey and regime allies Russia and Iran organized parallel negotiations.

Meetings in Astana have focused on confidence-building measures and reinforcing a frail, seven-week truce deal also brokered by Ankara and Moscow.

By comparison, negotiations in Geneva are expected to address the key issues that divide the two sides, including the fate of President Assad.

His role in Syria’s future remains the primary sticking point, with the opposition insisting that he leave at the beginning of any transition period.