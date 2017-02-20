Outdoorsmen in western states fight Trump energy plans alongside environmentalists

When Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah introduced legislation last month to transfer about 3 million acres (1.2 million hectares) of federally held public land to state control, he was bombarded by thousands of angry phone calls, letters and social media posts urging him to back off.

The pressure came from liberal environmentalists but also from the gun-toting, often conservative outdoors enthusiasts who are central to Chaffetz’s political base. Both camps fear that transferring federal lands to state control could open them up to drilling and coal mining rather than recreation and preservation.

“I hear you,” Chaffetz wrote in a post on his Instagram account announcing the withdrawal of the bill. “I am a proud gun owner, hunter and love our public lands.”

Outdoor sporting groups — long associated with conservatism because of their support for guns rights and small government — are now collaborating with the environmental left to fight President Donald Trump’s push to open more public lands to energy development. Such areas include national forests, parks and Native American tribal territories and account for about one-fifth of the United States.

Recent funding data from the Foundation Center database, which aggregates information from tax filings, shows that groups such as the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Outdoor Alliance have accepted grants from big environmental and liberal foundations.

The Environmental Policy Alliance, a pro-development organization, has said environmentalists finance sportsmen’s groups as a way to provide conservative cover for a liberal agenda, turning the outdoors groups into “green decoys.”

Highlighting the odd-bedfellows nature of such collaborative lobbying, the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers counts the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., as a lifetime member.

Trump has made previous statements opposing the transfer of federal land to states but has strongly supported more energy development in such areas.

The outdoor recreation industry is concentrated heavily in conservative Western states and generates more than $640 billion annually, according to the Outdoor Industry Association, which represents hundreds of companies and organized the pressure campaign against Chaffetz. That figure would make the outdoors industry about 10 times bigger than the coal industry.

The cause of protecting public lands is among precious few issues that bind U.S. conservatives and liberals. Outdoors companies such as Patagonia and North Face are building lobbying strength quickly in response to rising threats to federal lands, said Jessica Wahl, government affairs manager for the Outdoor Industry Association.

“We are a bipartisan industry,” Wahl said. “We are stronger when talking with a unified voice.”

In one example of that clout, more than 30 companies — including Patagonia, REI, North Face, Kuhl and others — have written an open letter to Utah’s Republican Gov. Gary Herbert saying they will try to force an annual outdoor retailers’ convention out of the state unless he protects public lands.

Patagonia has announced it will boycott the convention — which brings Utah about $45 million each year — because Herbert has opposed a move by former Democratic President Barack Obama to protect 1.3 million acres near the iconic Bears Ears buttes.

Land Tawney of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers dismisses assertions that the outdoor enthusiast organizations have become pawns of the environmental left. The arguments of sportsmen tend to resonate better with business-friendly Republicans and their constituents in rural communities, he said.