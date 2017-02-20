28 hospitals around Japan selected as friendly to foreign visitors

Twenty-eight hospitals in Japan have been registered on a government list of medical institutions recommended for non-Japanese as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration seeks to promote the nation’s advanced medical services.

Medical Excellence Japan, a government-backed entity promoting the export of Japan’s medical services and equipment, selected the 28 hospitals, mostly in Tokyo, based on such criteria as their past experience treating foreign visitors.

The entity also set up an English website for non-Japanese to search for hospitals that fulfill their needs. The site also has information on such matters as obtaining the necessary visa to come to Japan and how to arrange for an interpreter.

The Abe government is seeking to boost the number of people coming to Japan for medical treatment as a way to help stimulate related businesses as well as to export advanced medical care systems.

The 28 hospitals include the University of Tokyo Hospital, Hokuto Hospital in Hokkaido, Sendai Kousei Hospital in Miyagi Prefecture, Fukuoka Kinen Hospital in Fukuoka Prefecture and Yonemori Hospital in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Medical Excellence Japan has been soliciting medical institutions seeking to be registered on the list since July, and will continue to accept more applicants.

The entire list of 28 hospitals is available at www.japanhospitalsearch.org .