ASKUL warehouse blaze in Saitama still raging four days on

Four days have passed since a fire broke out at a warehouse of online office supply vender ASKUL Corp. in Saitama Prefecture, but there is still no prospect for the blaze to subside, local firefighters said.

The three-story warehouse in the town of Miyoshi stocks the company’s office-related items. A fire started Thursday for reasons still undetermined, the firefighters said.

On Sunday, two explosions were heard, and six people in two households nearby had to evacuate. The entire building could collapse due to the high temperature inside, the firefighters said.

Of the warehouse’s 72,000 sq. meters of floor space, 45,000 have been gutted so far. Two male employees of the warehouse were taken to hospitals after suffering smoke inhalation.