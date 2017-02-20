Japan’s supply of new condos fell to 24-year low in 2016

The number of new condominiums put up for sale across Japan in 2016 dropped 1.4 percent from the preceding year to a 24-year low of 76,993 units, while prices stayed high, according to a private think tank.

Supply dropped for the third straight year, the Real Estate Economic Institute said Monday.

The average unit price fell 1.3 percent to ¥45.6 million, down for the first time in four years, due partly to a rise in the proportion of condos supplied in such regions as Tohoku, Chugoku and Kyushu, where prices are relatively low.

Still, the price level was the second highest on record, after ¥46.18 million in 2015, and was higher than the ¥44.88 million in 1991 during the asset inflation-driven bubble economy, according to the institute.

The average price remained high due chiefly to a surge in construction costs stemming from a labor shortage.

“The labor shortage is unlikely to be eliminated any time soon,” an official of the institute said, predicting that condominium prices will continue to be high.

The drop in supply came partly because no last-minute surge in demand occurred, after the government decided to postpone a hike in the consumption tax to 10 percent by 2½ years to October 2019.

The supply of new condos in 2016 was down in all three of Japan’s biggest urban areas, falling 11.6 percent in the area in and around Tokyo, 1.3 percent in the Kinki region including Osaka Prefecture, and 2.6 percent in the Tokai-Chukyo region including Aichi Prefecture, the institute said.

Meanwhile, supply increased 6.9 percent in Hokkaido, 65.2 percent in the Tohoku, 64.2 percent in the Chugoku region and 19.9 percent in Kyushu.