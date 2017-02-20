All of Japan’s big cities plan bigger budgets for fiscal 2017

All 20 major cities across Japan have drafted budgets bigger than last year due to the transfer of revenue from prefectural governments for teacher pay.

The revenue shift is part of power decentralization by the central government. Starting with fiscal 2017, which gets underway April 1, salaries for elementary and junior high teachers in major cities will be managed by the municipal governments themselves.

As a result, the combined initial general account budgets for these cities will rise by 8.5 percent in fiscal 2017.

On the income front, overall tax revenue is expected to grow in 16 of the cities, reflecting wage increases and brisk housing construction, which will lead to rises in income and fixed asset tax revenues. But corporate tax revenue is projected to drop in 12 cities due chiefly to the yen’s strengthening against the dollar and other major currencies.

In particular, Yokohama, Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture and Kyoto expect their corporate tax revenue to plunge by over 10 percent.

For spending, the 20 cities’ total personnel expenses will be some 1.6 times larger due to the transfer of the teacher-wage management. Expenditures for welfare measures will expand 2.0 percent, as they aim to boost efforts toward eliminating day care waiting lists to support child-rearing families.