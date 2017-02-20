January saw Japan’s first trade deficit in five months, at ¥1.09 trillion

Japan posted its first goods trade deficit in five months in January, logging red ink of ¥1.09 trillion ($9.7 billion), as imports increased more than exports on rising commodity prices, the government said Monday.

Imports marked their first gain in 25 months, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier to ¥6.51 trillion, while exports rose 1.3 percent to ¥5.42 trillion, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Japan had a trade surplus of ¥399.31 billion with the United States, shrinking for a second straight month. Exports dropped 6.6 percent from a year earlier to ¥1.05 trillion and imports rose 11.9 percent to ¥654.66 billion.

Shipments to China, a major destination for Japanese exports, increased 3.1 percent to ¥887.11 billion and imports gained 7.2 percent to ¥1.80 trillion, rising for the first time in 10 months.

Exports to the European Union dropped 5.6 percent to ¥596.51 billion, down for the fourth straight month, and imports were down 4.0 percent to ¥691.32 billion, falling for the 11th consecutive month.

The figures were measured on a customs-cleared basis.

After snapping a sustained slump in December, any strength in exports is a welcome boost to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s efforts to spur economic growth, and a buttress to corporate profits ahead of the annual spring wage negotiations. Meanwhile, higher commodity prices stemming from OPEC’s decision to cut production last year will affect Japan’s terms of trade as the nation imports all its energy supplies.

The trade balance and the currency have become issues in relations with the U.S. under the Trump administration. Japan is looking to arrange bilateral talks on trade and the economy in April, with Vice President Mike Pence and Finance Minister Taro Aso to lead the talks.

The slowdown in exports is just temporary, according to Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. in Tokyo. “Exports are still on the recovery track. The global economy is steadily recovering.

“There’s no change to the view that Japan’s economy is driven by external demand while domestic demand is remaining weak,” Kodama said.

Bob Baur said “I wouldn’t get too excited about any one-month number.”

“Exports were really good in the fourth quarter,” Baur, Principal Global Investors’ chief global economist, said on Bloomberg TV.

“Imports are better than people think, and that means somebody is buying, which I think is positive in the longer term for Japan.”