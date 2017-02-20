Dollar cuts loss to top ¥113 in Tokyo, but topside capped

The dollar cut its early loss to move slightly above ¥113 in late Tokyo trading on Monday, while its topside was capped due to a dearth of fresh buying incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.14-15, down from ¥113.42-42 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0615-0616, down from $1.0654-0655, and at ¥120.11-11, down from ¥120.85-86.

The dollar was weaker around ¥112.90 in early trading, reflecting a risk-averse mood on the back of concerns over the political situations in Europe and the United States, market sources said.

The U.S. currency retook ¥113 later in the morning, attracting buybacks after Tokyo stocks cut their early losses.

Although the stock market turned higher in the afternoon, the greenback’s topside was capped around ¥113.20 because of a lack of dollar-supportive factors, the sources said.

“Investors refrained from active trading since the U.S. financial markets are closed on Monday for a national holiday,” an official of a major Japanese bank said.

A wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the announcement of tax reform plans by U.S. President Donald Trump, traders also said.

“Dollar-yen trading is expected to be range-bound for the time being,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.