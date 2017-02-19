SDF personnel hold first overseas drill to ‘rescue’ Japanese nationals

Based on security legislation that took effect last year, Self-Defense Forces personnel have been conducting their first drill overseas as part of training to extract Japanese nationals caught up in natural disasters or in dangerous situations.

Part of the exercise, which was carried out in central Thailand, was opened to the media Sunday.

The legislation loosened limitations imposed by Japan’s war-renouncing Constitution to enable Japanese troops to play a greater role overseas, including restrictions on the use of weapons during operations to protect Japanese nationals.

The SDF did not allow the media to view the use of weapons by troops during the drill, conducted as part of Cobra Gold multilateral exercises co-hosted by Thailand and the United States.

SDF members were previously only allowed to “transport” Japanese nationals to safe locations during overseas emergencies. Under the new legislation, they can use weapons while rescuing nationals and can also protect foreigners under certain conditions.

Sunday’s drill, which also involved U.S. and Thai forces, was based on the scenario of a situation of political instability overseas following a natural disaster. The SDF members escorted Japanese nationals and U.S. citizens to an airport, where the evacuees boarded a C-130 transport airplane.

As part of the drill, local residents blocked the road to the airport and the SDF members responded by threatening the use of force.

“We were able to collaborate with the United States and other countries and it was meaningful training,” said Col. Hiroyuki Kawaguchi of the Ground Self-Defense Force, who was in command of the drill.

Around 130 personnel from the ground, air, maritime self-defense forces are participating in the Cobra Gold exercises at the Utapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, about 150 km (90 miles) southeast of Bangkok, and elsewhere in Thailand.

The latest Cobra Gold exercises, which began last Tuesday and are scheduled to end on Friday, involve Thailand, the United States, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia as direct participants. Japanese troops have taken part in the multilateral exercises since 2005.