Environment Ministry draft aimed at listing 700 species as endangered by 2030

The Environment Ministry has drafted a policy to designate some 700 wildlife species nationwide as endangered by fiscal 2030 to bolster efforts to protect them.

Capturing and transferring designated wildlife species is banned in principle, but the ministry is considering creating a new category of regulation that only prohibits over-hunting by businesses to protect more species more effectively, ministry sources said.

The additional protection will likely be specified in a bill amending the Law for the Conservation of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, set to be submitted to the Diet.

A supplementary resolution adopted when the law was revised in 2013 includes a target to boost the number of designated rare wildlife species to 389 from 89 before 2020.

From fiscal 2014 to 2016, the ministry designated 119 species, bringing the total to 208.

From fiscal 2017, which begins in April, it plans to designate about 45 species each year toward its fiscal 2030 goal, the sources said.

The new category of ban aimed at over-hunting by businesses is being considered to promote the protection of a broader range of species, including insects and freshwater fish.

It would apply to species that are not expected to be affected substantially by a small-scale captures. The ministry hopes to avoid impeding data collection by specialists and nature observation events for children.

According to the draft, the ministry will begin designating species in the new category from fiscal 2019. It plans to put four species in the category by fiscal 2020 and add 15 each year from 2021. The number is expected hit 539 in the conventional category and 154 in the new category in fiscal 2030.