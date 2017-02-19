Senior LDP executive Komura suggests study on acquiring pre-emptive strike capability

An executive of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party suggested Sunday that Japan possibly needs to consider whether it should acquire the capability to conduct pre-emptive strikes against enemy bases.

Holding an ability to strike an enemy base to forestall a missile attack by a foreign country “would not violate the Constitution,” but Japan currently is not equipped to carry out such an action, LDP Vice President Masahiko Komura said on a television program.

“It will be no problem to consider whether to start specific discussions” on the acquisition of the capability to attack enemy bases, Komura said.

Toranosuke Katayama, coleader of opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai, was also positive about studying the acquisition of such capability. “It will be alright to start considering it. Starting a study may work as pressure (on North Korea),” Katayama said.

North Korea has test-fired a series of missiles, including one that fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone last year.

But Natsuo Yamaguchi, chief representative of Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition partner, showed a cautious stance about launching the proposed study. “Japan has no specific plans to consider such attack capability,” he said on the same TV program.

Other opposition leaders were also cautious of the idea.

Kenji Eda, deputy president of the main opposition Democratic Party, said Japan can put pressure on a potential attacker even without a direct military option.

Kazuo Shii, chairman of the Japanese Communist Party, raised strong opposition. “We should never take the option of a pre-emptive strike,” he said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has left open the possibility of Japan looking at the capability of pre-emptive strikes against enemy bases.

“I don’t think the rigid view we have maintained so far will alone be enough,” Abe said at a House of Representative committee meeting last Tuesday.