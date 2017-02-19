Japan may move up defense guideline update by five years to bolster alliance under Trump

Japan plans to update its defense guidelines five years earlier than planned in hopes of strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance under the administration of President Donald Trumps, a government source said.

The plan comes after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the new American leader confirmed their resolve to bolster the alliance further at their first summit earlier this month, the source said Saturday.

The government is also looking at expanding purchases of U.S. defense equipment to promote U.S. interoperability with the Self-Defense Forces and reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Japan, sources said. It also hopes doing so will strengthen the bilateral alliance, they added.

Considering North Korea’s progress on its weapons programs and China’s growing assertiveness in the East and South China seas, Tokyo will likely accelerate its updating of the guidelines, something that typically takes place once a decade.

Abe’s Cabinet approved the current 10-year guidelines in 2013. The basic policy outlined the improvement, maintenance and operation of Japan’s defense powers during the period.

The same year, it also approved a midterm defense buildup scheduled to run through March 2019. That plan is compiled every five years to clarify more details of the defense buildup, including new military equipment and the size of each unit, based on the 10-year guidelines.

Tokyo is considering formulating the next guidelines to reflect the contents of the buildup plan for fiscal 2019 to 2023 possibly in the second half of next year, according to the source.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s national defense and security panels launched a joint study on Feb. 3 to determine how to improve Japan’s defensive capabilities, with the aim of compiling a proposal on the guidelines and the buildup plan by June.

Taking this proposal into account, the government is likely to accelerate debate on the National Security Council and defense experts, the source said.

Tokyo will explore ways to deepen the Japan-U.S. defense alliance, including through expanded purchases of military equipment from Washington, in the new guidelines and the five-year plan, according to the source.

To improve its ability to counter potential ballistic missiles amid Pyongyang’s push develop more capable missiles and nuclear weapons, the government also plans to start debate over the deployment of the U.S.-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system and the land-based Aegis Ashore missile-defense system.

Under current guidelines, which set integrated operations of Self-Defense Forces in the air, sea and ground as a basic policy, an amphibious unit capable of taking back remote islands will be formed next year.

The five-year plan meanwhile envisions buying 17 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, 52 amphibious vehicles and three drones for surveillance.