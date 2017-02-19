Funeral home, tech venture to forge faux diamonds out of 3/11 keepsakes

A funeral service company in the northeastern is working with a technology venture to start a project to create artificial diamonds from keepsakes related to victims of the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami.

Almost six years after the disasters, project organizers hope to transform articles associated with the victims into diamond rings or necklaces for family members to keep as reminders of their loved ones.

Hanasaidan, a funeral home based in Sendai, aims to kick off the project this autumn in Miyagi, one of the hardest-hit prefectures.

The production of the artificial diamonds will be led by EDP Corp., a venture spun off from the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST).

Using special technology developed by AIST, EDP, based in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, plans to extract and gasify carbon from such items as belongings and hair to make the diamonds.

A 0.3-carat diamond is expected to cost about ¥300,000, officials said.

The organizers plan to set up “memory laboratories,” mainly in Pacific coastal areas damaged by the tsunami, to provide customers with opportunities to view the process firsthand.

“Mementos are left behind by the deceased and offer proof of their lives,” Tomo Hikichi, president of Hanasaidan, said. “We want to create products that families can keep as long as they wish and turn to for inspiration.”