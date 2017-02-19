State drafts ‘minpaku’ bill to cap lodging rentals at 180 days per year

The government has drawn up a bill to limit use of the new private lodgings known as minpaku to 180 days a year, it has been learned.

The bill limits the number of days that rooms in private houses and condominiums can be rented to travelers but does not include the period of soliciting customers.

The bill also authorizes the governments of prefectures and ordinance-designated large cities, and Tokyo’s 23 wards to tighten the limit under additional regulations, informed sources said Saturday.

The legislation is aimed at establishing clear government control over minpaku services, which have been mushrooming to fill a lodging shortage and remain largely unregulated.

It also aims to strike a balance between inns and hotels, which are worried about their spread, and the real estate industry, which is pushing for minpaku services to be provided on a wider scale.

Minpaku accommodations are growing in Ota Ward, Tokyo, and Osaka Prefecture under the national strategic special zone system for deregulation.

The services are also allowed in areas other than the special zones on condition that the premises used are approved as low-cost lodging facilities based on the Inns and Hotels Law, which also regulates capsule hotels.

Because such inexpensive lodging facilities aren’t permitted in residential areas designated by the city planning law, unauthorized minpaku services have been increasing, chiefly in major cities.

The bill on home lodging services, which the government aims to adopt at a Cabinet meeting in early March, will lift the minpaku ban in areas outside the special zones, including residential areas.

Homeowners who rent out their rooms will be obliged to file details with prefectural governments, adopt proper hygiene control measures, make a list of the lodgers’ names and indicate that their residences are available for such services.

If home owners do not actually live at the residence where the rooms are rented out, hygiene management work will need to be outsourced. Businesses undertaking the work will be required to register with the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

Minpaku service agents that connect renters with travelers, such as U.S.-based agency Airbnb Inc., will have to register with the Japan Tourism Agency and explain the contents of accommodation contracts to renters.

The bill will authorize prefectural governments to conduct on-site inspections of businesses that violate such rules and issue business improvement or suspension orders.

Violators who do not follow these directives will be subject to fines.