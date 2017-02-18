Hitler’s phone — ‘the most destructive “weapon” of all time’ — to be auctioned

Adolf Hitler’s personal telephone, which he used to dictate many of his World War II commands, will hit the auction block on Sunday.

A black Bakelite phone that was later painted crimson and engraved with Hitler’s name and the Nazi Party’s symbol, the relic was found in the Nazi leader’s Berlin bunker in 1945 following the regime’s defeat.

Auction house Alexander Historical Auctions estimates its worth at $200,000 to $300,000.

On Sunday, the company, located in Maryland, will auction off more than a thousand items, including the Siemens telephone engraved with an eagle on a swastika.

Alexander House said the phone — which Hitler received from the Wehrmacht, Nazi Germany’s armed forces — was “arguably the most destructive ‘weapon’ of all time, which sent millions to their deaths.”

It said Hitler used it to give most of his orders during the last two years of World War II.

Russian officers gave the device to British Brig. Sir Ralph Rayner during a tour of the bunker shortly after Germany’s surrender.

Rayner’s son inherited the phone and is selling it. Its paint is now peeling, revealing its original black synthetic-resin surface.

Andreas Kornfeld of Alexander House said auction estimates are set based on a number of factors, including “rarity and uniqueness,” with the expectation that sale prices will exceed opening bids.

“It would be impossible to find a more impactful relic than the primary tool used by the most evil man in history,” the auction house said in a statement. “This was not a staid office telephone.”

“This was Hitler’s mobile device of destruction.”