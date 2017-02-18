Koike won’t decide on Tsukiji relocation before July’s Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike appears likely to wait until after the July 2 metropolitan assembly election to decide whether to approve relocating the Tsukiji fish market amid contamination concerns at the new site in the Toyosu district of east Tokyo.

“It is difficult to foresee what will happen,” Koike said during a recent interview. She said the timing depends on a re-examination of groundwater at the new site, where benzene at 79 times the safety limit has been detected.

“The problem is very likely to be protracted,” Koike said.

The relocation issue will be a major focus of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election as it is unclear who decided to build the new market at the site, she said.

The Tsukiji market, known for its daily fish auctions, was originally scheduled to be relocated on Nov. 7 last year. But Koike, who took office in August, decided to put the move on hold amid concerns about soil as well as air pollution.

Although she said in November that the new market would likely open sometime around the end of 2017 or later if she gives the green light, the schedule is now expected to be pushed back further as the government needs to address environmental concerns.

“If the re-examination shows good figures, people would wonder what on earth the previous examination was about,” Koike said. “If it shows bad figures, that would be worse. At any rate, we will be forced to face a difficult judgment.”

Koike has pledged to initiate drastic reforms of the metropolitan government as it grapples with the market relocation and swelling costs of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Koike, who has recently established what is effectively a new political party, said she hopes to field many female candidates in the metropolitan assembly election.

As for the costs of the Olympic Games, Koike reiterated her hope that local governments near Tokyo will contribute.

“To pump up the event, I would like to obtain cooperation from people outside Tokyo,” she said.