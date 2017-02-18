Olympic venues outside Tokyo to cost ¥43.8 billion, organizers say

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics say a total of ¥43.8 billion will be needed to build and remodel 11 facilities outside of the capital, sources said.

Although the figure is provisional, the organizing committee has presented the estimate along with a breakdown of costs to Hokkaido and five prefectures — Miyagi, Saitama, Kanagawa, Chiba and Shizuoka — where the facilities are based, the sources said Friday.

About ¥50 billion would also be needed for a large-scale renovation of the athletes’ village, in the bay area of Harumi, when the buildings are sold as condominiums after the games, the sources said.

Of the ¥43.8 billion, an estimate for the two soccer venues — Hitomebore Stadium Miyagi and Sapporo Dome in Hokkaido — are slated at ¥2.7 billion each.

Improving the four venues in Saitama — Kasumigaseki Country Club (golf), Saitama Super Arena (basketball), Saitama Stadium (soccer) and Ground Self-Defense Force Asaka Shooting Range (shooting) — is expected to cost around ¥18.7 billion in total.

The estimate does not include costs for the newly added sports of baseball and softball, set to be held in Yokohama Stadium in Kanagawa Prefecture, and surfing, planned at Tsurigasaki Beach in Chiba Prefecture.

Four-party talks between the games organizers, the national government, the Tokyo metropolitan government, and the regional governments started in late January to discuss figures for both temporary and permanent facilities.

Organizers had planned to bear 100 percent of the financial burden for the temporary facilities when the city launched its bid for the Olympics in 2011, but has since asked local bodies to contribute.

They are hoping to reach a decision on the matter by the end of March.