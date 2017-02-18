Fisheries Agency to punish violators of bluefin catch limits from 2018

The Fisheries Agency will introduce penalties for violating the restrictions set to be imposed on catches of Pacific bluefin tuna in 2018, sources said Friday.

In response to international calls for stronger management of tuna stocks, the agency aims to improve the effectiveness of its tuna fishing controls by setting out penalties including fines and imprisonment, according to the sources.

In April, Japan will revise an ordinance to add bluefin to the species in the total allowable catch system, which sets limits on annual catches based on scientific evaluations of marine resources.

Japan plans to introduce catch limits with penalties for large and medium-scale offshore purse seine tuna fishers in January 2018 and for coastal fishers the following July.

Fishers who defy an order to stop tuna fishing after exceeding their annual limit would face a up to three years in prison or a fine of up to ¥2 million ($17,700). The maximum fine for failure to appropriately report tuna catches would be ¥300,000 ($2,650).

Japan is testing the use of voluntary limits on bluefin catches on a voluntary basis. Coastal fishers in eight prefectures including Nagasaki, Mie and Shizuoka have recently been found in violation. There are no penalties.

The total allowable catch system covers seven species and metes out penalties for breaking the rules on saury and Alaska pollack.