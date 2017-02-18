Japan to punish tuna fishing violators from 2018

The Fisheries Agency will introduce penalties for violating planned restrictions on Pacific bluefin tuna by Japanese fishers in 2018, sources said Friday.

In response to international calls for stronger management of tuna stocks, the agency aims to enhance the effectiveness of tuna fishing controls by establishing punishments such as fines and imprisonment for violators, according to the sources.

In April, Japan will revise an ordinance to add bluefin tuna to the species covered by the total allowable catch system, which sets limits on annual catches based on scientific evaluations of marine resources.

Japan plans to introduce the catch limits with penalties for large and medium-scale offshore purse seine fishers of tuna in January 2018 and for coastal fishers the following July.

Fishers who defy an order to stop tuna fishing after exceeding their annual limit would face a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine of up to ¥2 million ($17,700). The maximum fine for failure to appropriately report tuna catch amounts would be ¥300,000 ($2,650).

Currently, Japan is testing bluefin tuna catch limits without penalties on a voluntary basis. Coastal fishers in eight prefectures, including Nagasaki, Mie and Shizuoka, have recently been found to have violated tuna fishing rules.

The current total allowable catch system covers seven species. The system has penalties for fishers who violate rules on saury and Alaska pollack.