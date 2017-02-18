Singapore renames World War II Japanese occupation exhibition following outcry

Singapore has renamed a World War II exhibition after the original title, which used the name given to the city-state by Japan under its brutal occupation, sparked a public outcry.

The exhibition opened earlier this week under the banner “Syonan Gallery: War and Its Legacies” to mark the 75th anniversary of the fall of Singapore, then a British colony, to Japanese troops.

But protests erupted over the use of the term “Syonan” — Japan’s name for the island during its three-year occupation — saying it “evoked deep hurt” among individuals, parents and grandparents.

Information Minister Yaacob Ibrahim publicly apologized for the naming.

“This was never our intention (to cause hurt), and I am sorry for the pain the name has caused,” he said in a Facebook post Friday after receiving letters of complaint.

“I have reflected deeply on what I heard,” he added. “We must honor and respect the feelings of those who suffered terribly and lost family members during the Japanese Occupation.”

The words “Syonan Gallery” will be removed from the name of the exhibition and the new title will be “Surviving the Japanese Occupation: War and its Legacies,” he said.

Yaacob also rejected suggestions that using the name “Syonan” implied approval of the occupation.

“Our intention was to remember what our forefathers went through, commemorate the generation of Singaporeans who experienced the Japanese occupation, and reaffirm our collective commitment never to let this happen again.”

Japanese Imperial forces captured Singapore in February 1942 in the British military’s biggest-ever surrender.

Singapore suffered heavily under Japanese rule, with as many as 50,000 ethnic Chinese men between the ages of 18 and 50 massacred, according to historians and survivors.

The island’s independence leader, Lee Kuan Yew, who was 19 when the Japanese invaded, only narrowly escaped being rounded up for the massacre.

Japan surrendered to Britain on Sept. 12, 1945.

Yaacob said the contents of the gallery have not been changed as “they capture a painful and tragic period in our history which we must never forget, and which we must educate our young about.”