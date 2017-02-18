Plaque for sunken Japanese submarine unveiled in Australia

A ceremony was held Friday in the northern Australian city of Darwin to unveil a plaque that will be attached to a monument to remember Japanese submarine crew members who died during World War II.

On Jan. 20, 1942, the I-124 submarine of the Imperial Japanese Navy sank with 80 crew members aboard in waters off the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory, a strategic point for the Allied forces at the time.

The sub was sunk by a barrage of depth charges dropped by an Australian naval ship after it tried to sink a U.S. oil tanker which was part of a convoy.

The submarine still lies on the seafloor with the remains of the crew inside. Many of them were from Hokkaido, Miyagi, Ibaraki, Nagano and Shizuoka prefectures.

The Australian-Japanese Association of the Northern Territory drew up the plan to establish the monument as this year marks the 75th anniversary of the sinking.

The association hopes the monument, to be erected this week on a hill next to the sea in Darwin, will help convey what happened between the two countries in wartime to future generations and also provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral friendship.

The ceremony, held at Northern Territory government offices in Darwin, was attended by Australian Minister for Indigenous Affairs Nigel Scullion, Japanese Ambassador Sumio Kusaka and relatives of the dead crewmen.

“I’m grateful to people in Australia for mourning for those who died for their countries, without distinguishing friend from foe,” said Takashi Otaki, 51, from Ibaraki Prefecture, whose grandfather was a crew member of the sunken submarine.

On Sunday, a ceremony will be held to remember victims of Japan’s bombing of Darwin, also 75 years ago.