Runaway held after alleged 900-km joy ride on stolen bicycle from Osaka to Aomori

A Yokohama teenager has been arrested for allegedly stealing a road bike and riding it about 900 km (560 miles) from Osaka to Aomori, police said Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who ran away from home in September, is suspected of stealing the bicycle in Moriguchi in Osaka Prefecture in mid-December, police said.

His name has been withheld since he is a minor.

Police found him at a rest area along a road in Tsuruta in Aomori on Friday evening after a store employee reported seeing a suspicious person.

The teen told police he had not eaten for around three days and only had a few yen on him when he was arrested.

His family had asked the police to search for him.