In first meeting with Wang, Tillerson calls on China to do more on North Korea

In his first direct talks with his Chinese counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged China to do more in encouraging North Korea to refrain from taking provocative actions.

In the talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bonn, Tillerson “highlighted the increasing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and urged China to use all available tools to moderate North Korea’s destabilizing behavior,” according to U.S. Department of State acting spokesman Mark Toner.

While acknowledging the importance of addressing disagreements in a “constructive manner,” they also discussed “the need to create a level playing field for trade and investment, according to Toner.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a gathering together with their counterparts from the Group of 20 major economies.

It marked the first known face-to-face ministerial contact between the two countries since U.S. President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.

The bilateral discussions materialized after Trump reaffirmed Washington’s long-standing recognition that Taiwan is part of China during a phone conversation last week with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

After Trump won the presidential election in November, North Korea largely refrained from provocations. But it carried out what it claimed a successful test of a new medium- to long-range ballistic missile on Sunday, again in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

After the meeting Friday, China urged a resumption of six-party talks with North Korea on Pyongyang’s nuclear program, saying a “negative cycle” of nuclear missile tests followed by sanctions must end.

“Today, what we see is nuclear test, sanction, nuclear test and then sanction again,” Wang said.

“This negative cycle should not continue. Because the ultimate end result could be something that no one can bear. It’s a situation where everyone loses,” he said.

Wang stressed that U.N. Security Council resolutions — including sanctions — against Pyongyang should be fully implemented, but added: “We cannot give up on seeking a resumption of talks.”

“On this point, the United States and North Korea . . . must quickly come to a political decision,” he said.

“We hope and call on all parties to stop taking any action that would provoke tensions.”

The North quit the now-stalled negotiations aimed at curbing its nuclear weapons program in 2009, and soon afterward carried out its second atomic test. The talks are hosted by China, and include South Korea, the United States, Russia and Japan.

Beijing, the North’s main diplomatic protector and economic benefactor, wants to revive negotiations, although Washington, Seoul and Tokyo all insist Pyongyang must first take some tangible steps toward denuclearization.

North Korea’s latest military action is widely seen as an attempt to test Trump’s administration, which has yet to outline its policy toward Pyongyang beyond vowing to ensure the security of South Korea and Japan.

However, Trump on Monday called North Korea a “big, big problem” and pledged to “deal with that very strongly.”

Tillerson’s latest request to China regarding North Korea is no different from the previous administration of President Barack Obama.

China has repeatedly said the “root cause” of the North Korean nuclear issue lies not in Beijing but in conflicts between Washington and Pyongyang.

A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on the meeting only mentioned that the two sides discussed the nuclear issue, without elaboration. It instead focused on how important it is for the United States to adhere to the “one China” policy.

Wang is quoted as saying that the “important consensus” reached between Xi and Trump on Taiwan has “maintained the political foundation” of the two countries and set the stage for the development of relations in a new period.

“China and the United States are jointly responsible for maintaining world stability and promoting global prosperity,” Wang said. “The common interests of both sides are far greater than differences.”

In addition to those issues, Tillerson and Wang may have discussed some arrangements toward talks between Trump and Xi later this year as the White House says that they extended invitations to meet in their respective countries during that phone call.

When Trump spoke over the phone, he agreed to “honor our ‘one China’ policy” at the request of Xi, according to a White House statement issued after their conversation, which was characterized as “lengthy” and “extremely cordial.”

Prior to the conversation, China was irked that Trump took a phone call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in early December, breaking decades of diplomatic protocol, and suggested that the “one China” policy on the self-ruled, democratic island was negotiable.

China has many other reasons to be nervous about the new U.S. administration. Trump and officials in his team have often criticized China for engaging in what they see as unfair trade practices and troubling actions in regional waters.