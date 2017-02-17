British tourists among 11 hurt in Norway boat accident as people thrown into frigid sea ‘like dolls’

Eleven people, including 10 British tourists, have been injured after being thrown into frigid waters in a boating accident in northern Norway.

Two speedboats carrying a total of 24 people were returning from a sightseeing trip Thursday when one of the vessels struck a water fountain installation.

Nils Mehren, a local journalist who witnessed the accident from his office in the town of Harstad, said the boats were moving at high speeds and the impact threw people into the Norwegian Sea “like dolls.”

Ten passengers and the driver spent about 15 minutes in the 6-Celsius (42-Fahrenheit) water.

Three tourists suffered moderate injuries, seven minor injuries, police said, while the driver was thought to be in critical but stable condition.

Harstad is 1,403 km (872 miles) north of Oslo.