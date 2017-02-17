Tokyo hopes to pare 2020 Olympics costs by reducing test events

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has said it will scale back on test events leading up to 2020 as part of cost-cutting measures.

Hiroshi Sato, vice director general of the organizing committee, said Wednesday the 2020 committee had been told by the International Olympic Committee to reconsider its plans regarding pre-games test events to further curb costs.

Organizers have set their overall budget at between ¥1.6 trillion and ¥1.8 trillion, with construction costs for temporary facilities accounting for ¥280 billion.

“We have been told there is plenty of room for cutbacks,” Sato said. “It’s something we will try to do as we continue to iron things out.”

Under the current plans, excessive preparatory competitions are pushing up costs for temporary facilities that will be demolished after the games.

According to Tokyo’s bid for the games, the test competitions will be held between July 2019 and April 2020. They are intended to check general operations at competition venues, including transport for athletes and security arrangements.

Last November, the organizing committee briefed the IOC on draft plans for the Tokyo Games, including tentative schedules for preparation events.

The draft showed some excessive preparations, an official involved in the games said. For example, temporary spectator stands that will be demolished after test competitions are planned to be built at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward, the venue for beach volleyball.

The IOC asked the organizing committee to review the draft to reduce costs, including by holding test events at venues where no temporary facilities are required and shortening the test period.

The committee has proposed that ¥200 billion of the costs for temporary facilities be shouldered by the Tokyo and central governments, and local governments in areas outside the capital where some of Olympic and Paralympic events will be held.

Local governments have opposed the plan.