Japanese Climber Hiraide, 37, wins Uemura Naomi Adventure Prize

Japanese alpinist and mountain photographer Kazuya Hiraide, 37, won this year’s Uemura Naomi Adventure Prize, awarded to adventurers who make significant achievements in exploring nature, the prize organizer said Thursday.

Born in the town of Fujimi, Nagano Prefecture, Hiraide became the first person to scale the southeastern wall of 7,756-meter Mount Kamet in India in 2008 and received the prestigious Piolets d’Or prize, referred as the “Oscars of the mountaineering world,” the following year.

Juries picked Hiraide as the 21st winner of the prize, named after prominent Japanese adventurer and climber Naomi Uemura, not only because he has made many achievements as an alpinist, including ascents of unscaled peaks, but because, as a photographer, he has always tried something new, such as taking pictures of mountains from the air using a kite and drone, according to the organizer.

“I was delighted to know that I was chosen because my activities have positively influenced other people,” Hiraide said.

The award ceremony will be held on Sept. 30 in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, which is Uemura’s birthplace and sponsors the award.

Uemura is known for conquering the highest peaks on five continents for the first time in the world. He went missing after making the world’s first solo ascent in winter of Denali in Alaska in 1984. His body has not been found.