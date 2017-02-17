10,451 police wiretaps yielded just 33 arrests in 2016: ministry

The police tapped a 10,451 mobile and landline phones last year that led to 33 arrests, the Justice Ministry said Friday.

A legal revision last year expanded the scope of cases that can be subject to wiretapping to include fraud, theft and child pornography. Previously, wiretapping was allowed only in cases linked to drugs, guns, contract killings, murder and human-smuggling.

The wiretap-related arrests involved a total of 11 criminal cases, including a fraud case. Of the remaining cases, five involved smuggling and drug trafficking, four involved gun possession and other crimes, and one involved a contract murder, according to the ministry’s report.

The arrest figure of 33 means an average of one person was taken into custody per every 317 people bugged.

The police also arrested 28 people in 2016 in connection with five cases involving wiretapping initiated in 2015. The details of those cases, including whether any resulted in convictions, were not disclosed.

The government is required to report wiretapping activity conducted by the police to the Diet every year under a law that took effect in August 2000.