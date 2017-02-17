Japan pitches staff training as part of Malaysia-Singapore high-speed rail bid

If the shinkansen system is selected for a high-speed rail project set to connect Malaysia and Singapore, Japan is ready to train local staff, a senior diplomat said.

“In addition to offering high-tech trains, indirectly we will also offer human resource development and employment opportunities,” Ambassador to Malaysia Makio Miyagawa said Thursday during the launch of “Project Shinkansen Exhibition” at an Isetan Mitsukoshi department store outlet in Kuala Lumpur.

The exhibition, running until March 9, will allow visitors to see the shinkansen’s design, technology and history up close. Organizers hope to inform the public about the railway system.

“After more than 50 years of operation in Japan, there has never been a fatal accident involving a shinkansen,” Miyagawa said. “We are excited to offer Malaysians and Singaporeans the most secure transportation system through the shinkansen project.”

In July last year, the countries signed a memorandum of understanding on the 350-km railway link.

Firms in China, South Korea and some European countries have also shown interest in winning the project, worth 60 billion to 65 billion ringgit ($13 billion to $14 billion).