Dollar below ¥113.50 on lower U.S. Treasury yields

Ahead of a three-day weekend in the United States, the dollar drifted generally below ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading Friday after sliding to near ¥113 in overseas trading on overnight falls in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.42-42, down from ¥113.94-95 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0654-0655, up from $1.0611-0612, and at ¥120.85-86, down from ¥120.92-92.

The greenback remained top-heavy in Tokyo, despite support from regular purchases by Japanese importers and Tokyo stocks’ paring of initial losses, as well as a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields in off-hours trading.

“Uncertainty over the U.S. administration (of President Donald Trump) is hurting investor sentiment, holding dollar purchases in check,” an official at a currency margin trading service provider said.

In overseas trading earlier, the U.S. currency showed only limited reaction to a series of brisk U.S. economic indicators released overnight, including housing starts in January and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s business conditions index for February.

“The dollar should have advanced on the strong U.S. data and upbeat (U.S.) equities, but traders seemed to find it difficult to buy the dollar as U.S. Treasury yields failed to rise,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

Currency traders are expected to remain on the sidelines before the U.S. market reopens on Tuesday following President George Washington’s birthday holiday Monday, market sources said.