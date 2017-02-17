Mitsubishi Estate names Junichi Yoshida as new president

Mitsubishi Estate Co. has named Senior Executive Officer Junichi Yoshida as its new president.

Yoshida, 58, will succeed Hirotaka Sugiyama, 67, who will step aside to take up the post of chairman at the major Japanese real estate developer, the company said in a news conference Thursday.

The appointments will take effect April 1.

Yoshida has “guts,” Sugiyama told the conference. “He’s suitable to be president of our company in a time of change.”

Incumbent Chairman Keiji Kimura, 69, will become special adviser to the company in late June.

Mitsubishi Estate said the moves are designed to rejuvenate its management as the company has already achieved its operating profit target under its medium-term business program through fiscal 2016, which ends next month.

Yoshida has been involved in development projects in Tokyo’s Otemachi and Marunouchi business districts.

“I’ll promote development projects from a long-term perspective,” Yoshida said, adding that he plans to strengthen his company’s global businesses.

Yoshida joined Mitsubishi Estate in 1982. He became senior executive officer in June last year.