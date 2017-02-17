Kim Jong Nam said just another victim of Pyongyang’s female spies as Malaysia tries to ID trio, finishes autopsy

A South Korean passenger plane that exploded off the coast of Southeast Asia. Army officers lured into sexual encounters. A secret agent spirited back to North Korea in a tiny submarine.

North Korea has a long history of dispatching female spies on some of its most dangerous and deadly assignments. So the arrests of two women in connection with the apparent killing this week of an exiled member of North Korea’s ruling family has helped fuel suspicions that the North was involved in the mysterious death.

South Korea’s intelligence agency believes that two women poisoned Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korea’s ruler, as he stood in a shopping area at the Kuala Lumpur airport. But authorities have so far revealed very little information about Kim’s death or the women.

Here is a look at some of North Korea’s most famous female spies:

KIM HYON-HUI

In November 1987, two North Korean agents posing as a father and daughter left a time bomb on a South Korean jetliner when it stopped in Abu Dhabi during a flight from Baghdad to Seoul. The plane exploded off the coast of Myanmar, killing all 115 people aboard, South Korean investigators say.

When the two, who were traveling with fake Japanese passports, faced arrest at a Bahrain airport, the 72-year-old male agent killed himself by biting a cyanide-tipped Marlboro cigarette. But the woman, Kim Hyon-hui, was stopped just before taking the poison.

After being extradited to Seoul, Kim, then around 25, told investigators that the bombing was intended to disrupt the Seoul Summer Olympics, set to begin 10 months later.

Kim was sentenced to death but was eventually pardoned on the grounds that she was duped by North Korea’s leaders. She has written several best-selling books and married one of the South Korean intelligence officers who investigated her.

WON JEONG-HWA

Won Jeong-hwa, who entered South Korea around 2001 by posing as a defector from the North, was arrested and sentenced to five years in prison in 2008. South Korean authorities said she used sex to extract sensitive information from South Korean military officers and plotted to kill other officers. The South Korean media quickly dubbed her “North Korea’s Mata Hari” after the exotic dancer sent to obtain military secrets in World War I.

After her release from prison, Won said her Mata Hari image had been exaggerated by officials and the media, and that she had used sex as a spying tool only once. She said she had fallen in love with a junior army officer.

Won also said she disobeyed orders to kill two of her South Korean military intelligence sources with poison.

Won struggled to make a fresh start after her release from prison, amid allegations that she was just a low-level informant whose role was inflated by South Korean prosecutors. Won, however, insists she was a highly trained spy.

LEE SUN-SIL

In October 1992, South Korea’s intelligence agency announced it had arrested 62 people for establishing a secret southern branch of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party. Spearheading the underground political party was 75-year-old Lee Sun-sil, a North Korean woman who Seoul officials say had operated in the South for 10 years.

Lee, reportedly ranked 22nd in the North’s political hierarchy, avoided arrest because she had already returned to North Korea by the time the underground party was broken up. A former North Korean agent captured in a separate case in the mid-1990s said he had escorted her to the North in 1990 on board a submersible.

The captured agent said North Korea’s founding leader, Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un, met Lee twice at one of his villas, awarding her an honorary title and giving her a gold watch engraved with his name.

Lee, who also was a member of the North’s rubber-stamp parliament, died in 2000 and was buried at Pyongyang’s patriots’ cemetery, according to South Korean officials.

Malaysian authorities announced two more arrests Thursday in the death of the North Korean leader’s half brother, whose apparent assassination this week unleashed a wave of speculation and intrigue: a pair of female assailants, a broad-daylight killing and a dictator-sibling out for blood.

Investigators were still piecing together details of the case, including the widespread assumption that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dispatched a hit squad to kill his estranged half brother, Kim Jong Nam. Known for his love of gambling and casinos, Kim Jong Nam had lived abroad for years, aware he was a hunted man.

Three suspects — two women and a man — were arrested separately Wednesday and Thursday. The women were identified using surveillance videos from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where Kim Jong Nam, who was 45 or 46, suddenly fell ill Monday morning.

Malaysian officials said he died on the way to a hospital after telling medical workers at the airport that he had been sprayed with a chemical.

Multiple South Korean media reports, citing unidentified sources, said two women believed to be North Korean agents killed him with some kind of poison before fleeing in a taxi.

One of the female suspects had Vietnamese travel documents and was picked up Wednesday at the budget terminal of the airport, the same place where the attack took place. The other woman held an Indonesian passport and was arrested early Thursday.

Police said they were working to determine if the IDs were genuine. It was not immediately clear if the women were believed to be the actual assassins.

Indonesian diplomats met with the second suspect and confirmed she is an Indonesian citizen, officials said. Authorities identified her as Siti Aisyah, 25, originally from Serang in Banten, a province that neighbors the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

Indonesian Immigration Office spokesman Agung Sampurno said officials from the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur met with the woman in Selangor state, where she is being held, and ensured she is in safe condition.

“They were allowed to see her but cannot make any questions,” said Sampurno. “However, the team can confirm that Aisyah is Indonesian.”

News of the third arrest came Thursday afternoon. Police said they had detained a Malaysian man who was believed to be the boyfriend of the Indonesian suspect.

Medical workers also completed an autopsy on Kim Jong Nam, but the results have not been released. The findings could reveal whether he was actually poisoned.

North Korea had objected to the autopsy but Malaysia went ahead with it anyway because the North did not submit a formal protest, said Abdul Samah Mat, a senior Malaysian police official.

On Thursday, Malaysian Deputy Home Minister Zahid Hamidi said security is a top priority for the government and the authorities had acted swiftly and efficiently.

Asked at a news conference why Malaysia failed to protect Kim Jong Nam, Zahid said: “What do you mean? Do we have to engage a bodyguard and usher him everywhere? No.”

Kim Jong Nam was estranged from his younger half brother, Kim Jong Un, and had been living abroad for years. He reportedly fell out of favor when he was caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport in 2001, saying he wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

Kim Jong Nam was the son of Kim Jong Il, North Korea’s second leader, and Sung Hye Rim, an actress who analysts say was forced to divorce her first husband to live in secret with the future leader in 1970, a year before their son was born.

He was reportedly educated in Geneva and Moscow in his early teens and became fluent in English, French and Russian. After Kim Jong Il’s death in 2011, Kim Jong Nam complained that Kim Jong Un, the country’s new leader, was failing to treat him with respect and send him enough money, according to Cheong Seong-chang, an analyst at South Korea’s Sejong Institute.

However, Kim Jong Nam refrained from openly criticizing the North and kept a low profile after Kim Jong Un executed his uncle and former protector, Jang Song Thaek, once considered the country’s second-most powerful person, in 2013.

Since taking power, Kim Jong Un has executed or purged a number of high-level government officials.

The National Intelligence Service said North Korea had been trying for five years to kill Kim Jong Nam, and that he had sent a letter to Kim Jong Un in April 2012, begging for the lives of himself and his family.

Officials from South Korea’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service, told lawmakers that Kim Jong Nam leaves behind two sons and a daughter with two women living in Beijing and Macau.