Immigrants plan stay-home protest as deportee flees to church, activists seek release of Seattle ‘Dreamer’

Organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not shop on Thursday as a way to show the country how important they are to America’s economy and way of life.

“A Day Without Immigrants” actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston and Austin, Texas.

The protest comes in response to President Donald Trump and his 1-month-old administration. The Republican president has pledged to increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally, build a wall along the Mexican border, and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S. He also has blamed high unemployment on immigration.

Employers and institutions in some cities were already expressing solidarity Wednesday with immigrant workers. Washington restaurateur John Andrade said he would close his businesses Thursday, and David Suro, owner of Tequilas Restaurant in Philadelphia and a Mexican immigrant, said he also planned to participate.

The Davis Museum at Wellesley College in Massachusetts said it would remove or shroud all artwork created by or given to the museum through Feb. 21.

Organizers in Philadelphia said they expect hundreds of workers and families to participate.

“Our goal is to highlight the need for Philadelphia to expand policies that stop criminalizing communities of color,” said Erika Almiron, executive director of Juntos, a nonprofit group that works with the Latino immigrant community. “What would happen if massive raids did happen? What would the city look like?”

Almiron said that while community groups have not seen an uptick in immigration raids in the city, residents are concerned about the possibility.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is among leaders in several cities nationwide who have vowed to maintain their “sanctuary city” status and decline to help federal law enforcement with deportation efforts.

Many people who make the choice to skip work Thursday will not be paid in their absence, but social media posts encouraging participation stressed that the cause is worth the sacrifice.

A Mexican woman trying to avoid deportation took refuge in a Denver church Wednesday after U.S. immigration authorities denied her request to remain in the country, the latest case to rattle the immigrant community as the White House promises to boost enforcement.

Jeanette Vizguerra skipped her scheduled check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in the suburb of Centennial. About 100 supporters demonstrated outside the building as her attorney, Hans Meyer, and a minister went inside.

They said they were met by a lobby full of agents, a few of them armed, and were told Vizguerra would not get another extension as she tries to obtain a U visa, sometimes given to crime victims.

ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer said Vizguerra was an “enforcement priority” because she had two misdemeanor convictions and a judge originally issued final deportation orders for her in 2011.

Meyer said Vizguerra had been granted several previous extensions under the Obama administration because officials realize it can take two or three years to obtain the visa.

“This is a big, huge red flare that the Trump administration has plans to deport as many people as possible,” said Meyer, who declined to disclose details of the crime to which Vizguerra was a victim.

Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a priority, declaring plans to build a border wall, threatening to cut funding to cities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities and issuing an executive order making it clear that just about any immigrant in the country illegally could be a priority for deportation, particularly those with outstanding deportation orders.

ICE’s Neudauer would not say whether denying Vizguerra’s request for an extension was a change in policy.

Vizguerra took refuge in the church, a common tactic to avoid deportation because authorities generally don’t enter places of worship, as immigrant advocates called for the release of 23-year-old in Washington state who was detained despite participating in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

She said she was thinking of Daniel Ramirez Medina as well as Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, an Arizona woman arrested during a routine ICE check-in and deported to Mexico the next day, before taking sanctuary.

Vizguerra, crying at first, spoke in Spanish by phone through a bullhorn to supporters outside the ICE building and later in person at the First Unitarian Church not far from the state Capitol.

With three of her four children joining her on the altar, the former union organizer and house cleaner said her only crimes were related to working in the country illegally to support her family.

She said she was arrested for not having a driver’s license or current vehicle registration. Officers also discovered that she had a forged identity document, which she said had a Social Security number made up of digits from her birth date, not one that belonged to an actual person.

Vizguerra said she told her children last week of her decision to stay in a basement room of the church that they had painted in 2014 in preparation for any immigrant who might need to seek sanctuary.

“You can see the reasons behind me why I am fighting so hard to win my case,” she said of her family.

Immigration activists and some U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday also called for the immediate release of a Seattle-area man who was detained last week despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Lawyers for Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him last Friday morning when they went to his father’s house in Seattle to arrest the father.

Ramirez, who is Mexican, twice passed background checks as part of President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, most recently for a two-year renewal issued last May, his lawyers said in court documents.

ICE has said Ramirez admitted to the agents that he was a gang member and was arrested as a threat to public safety. But his lawyers and sympathetic lawmakers insisted Wednesday has no criminal record, held down a job and is the father of a young child who is a U.S. citizen.

“Immigration authorities have no reason and no right to hold someone who has been granted deferred action, holds a valid work permit, and is an asset to his family and his community,” said U.S. Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez, a Democrat from Illinois, in a statement. “Just let him go.”

Unanswered questions about the case include why Ramirez was detained while his brother, also a participant in the program and also present at the house during the arrest, was not, according to Ramirez’s lawyers.

The DACA program — referred to as “Dreamers” by supporters and derided as “illegal amnesty” by critics — has protected about 750,000 immigrants. It allows young people who were brought into the country illegally as children to stay and obtain work permits.

Ramirez was still being held Wednesday at an immigration detention center in Tacoma, said Lara Bergthold, a spokeswoman for his lawyers.

A federal magistrate has ordered the government to provide details about the case and whether he had been placed in deportation proceedings. ICE spokeswoman Rose Richeson on Wednesday said she could provide no new information.

President Trump made illegal immigration a cornerstone of his campaign, saying he will build a wall along the Mexican border and deport millions of people, although actual plans have yet to be revealed. But he has also said he wants to focus on people who have committed crimes.

During an interview with Time magazine late last year, Trump expressed sympathy for those in the DACA program.

“We’re going to work something out that’s going to make people happy and proud,” he told the magazine.

The program is considered an exercise in prosecutorial discretion by the Department of Homeland Security, which warns on its website that “deferred action may be terminated at any time, with or without a Notice of Intent to Terminate, at DHS’s discretion.” Gang membership or criminal activity is considered grounds for denial of DACA status.

But Ramirez’s legal team argued in a petition to U.S. District Court in Seattle seeking his release that the government’s discretion is limited to the rules governing the DACA program. Ramirez’s arrest violated his constitutional right to due process and to be free from unlawful seizure, the lawyers argued.

“Mr. Ramirez relied on DHS’s promise that, so long as he continued to meet the criteria established by DACA, any immigration action against him would be deferred,” they wrote. “As such, his detention is an indefensible sort of entrapment.”

Greisa Martinez, advocacy director for United We Dream immigrant support group and herself a DACA participant, told reporters that any suggestion Ramirez posed a public safety risk was “a lie.”

Medina had no criminal record, is the father of a 3-year-old, and spent thousands of dollars to maintain his DACA status, she said.

Matt Adams, legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said Ramirez was brought to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 7 and that he has a job.

He speculated Ramirez’s arrest was a mistake.

“I don’t think this has to do with any change in policy. I just think it was an enforcement procedure gone wrong,” Adams said. “Hopefully they’re going to come to their senses.”