Trump blasts intel officials, media over ‘illegally leaked’ info on Flynn, Russia as White House fiasco widens

President Donald Trump slammed intelligence officials and the media Wednesday over what he called “very, very unfair” treatment of his ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn and for “illegally leaked” information about reported contacts between his campaign advisers and Russian officials.

Trump’s comments come amid a new swirl of controversy over his ties to Russia. Flynn was forced to resign this week after misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other Trump aides about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration.

In his first public comments on Flynn’s firing, Trump said it was “really a sad thing that he was treated so badly.” He spoke during a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Late Tuesday, The New York Times reported that U.S. agencies had intercepted phone calls last year between Russian intelligence officials and members of Trump’s 2016 campaign team. Current and former U.S. officials who spoke to the Times anonymously said they found no evidence that the Trump campaign was working with the Russians on hacking or other efforts to influence the election.

Trump didn’t directly address the veracity of the report, but lashed out at what he called the “criminal act” of leaking information. Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted that “classified information is illegally given out by ‘intelligence’ like candy. Very un-American!”

The White House has not commented on the report, though officials denied as recently as Tuesday afternoon that campaign advisers had communicated with Russia during the election.

The White House said Flynn was fired not because of his communications with the Russian ambassador, but because he had not been truthful with Pence about the content of those discussions. Flynn maintained for weeks that he had not discussed sanctions in the calls, but later conceded that the topic may have come up.

White House officials said they conducted a thorough review of Flynn’s interactions, including transcripts of calls secretly recorded by U.S. intelligence officials, but found nothing illegal.

Pence, who had vouched for Flynn in a televised interview, is said to have been angry and deeply frustrated.

At the White House Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters: “The evolving and eroding level of trust as a result of this situation and a series of other questionable incidents is what led the president to ask Gen. Flynn for his resignation.”

Flynn, in an interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation, said Monday “there were no lines crossed” in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The explanation of the episode left many questions unanswered, including why Trump didn’t alert Pence to the matter and why Trump allowed Flynn to keep accessing classified information and taking part in the president’s discussions with world leaders up until the day he was fired.

White House officials also struggled to explain why Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway had declared the president retained “full confidence” in Flynn just hours before the adviser had to submit his letter of resignation.

Flynn’s firing heightened questions about the president’s friendly posture toward Russia. Democrats called for investigations into Flynn’s contacts, and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Congress needed to know whether he had been acting with direction from the president or others.

Trump initially thought Flynn could survive the controversy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the president’s views, but a pair of explosive stories in The Washington Post in recent days made the situation untenable. As early as last week, he and aides began making contingency plans for Flynn’s dismissal, a senior administration official said. While the president was said to be upset with Flynn, he also expressed anger with other aides for “losing control” of the story and making his young administration look bad.

Pence spokesman Marc Lotter said Pence became aware that he had received “incomplete information” from Flynn only after the first Washington Post report Thursday night. Pence learned about the Justice Department warnings to the White House around the same time.

The officials and others with knowledge of the situation were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity.

Ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration, Pence and other officials insisted publicly that Flynn had not discussed sanctions in his talks with Russian Ambassador Kislyak. On Jan. 26, Acting Attorney General Sally Yates contacted White House counsel Don McGahn to raise concerns about discrepancies between the public accounting and what intelligence officials knew to be true about the contacts based on routine recordings of communications with foreign officials who are in the U.S.

The Justice Department warned the White House that the inconsistencies would leave the president’s top national security aide vulnerable to blackmail from Russia, according to a person with knowledge of the discussion. The president was informed of the warnings the same day, Spicer said.

Flynn was interviewed by the FBI around the same time, according to a U.S. official who was briefed on the investigation.

McGahn, along with chief of staff Reince Priebus and strategist Steve Bannon, also questioned Flynn multiple times in the ensuing weeks, a White House official said. Top aides also reviewed transcripts of Flynn’s contacts with the ambassador, according to a person with knowledge of the review process.

At the same time, the official said Trump aides began taking steps to put some distance between the president and Flynn. CIA Director Mike Pompeo and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, a top Flynn aide, started taking part in Trump’s daily security briefings.

Trump railed at intelligence agencies Wednesday as Washington was shaken by new reports of high-level Russian contacts with his aides and associates during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Intercepted calls and phone records show Trump aides were in repeated contact with Russian intelligence officials at least a year before the U.S. elections, the New York Times reported, citing current and former U.S. officials.

Among those picked up on the calls was Paul Manafort, a Trump campaign chairman who had worked as a political consultant in Ukraine, the Times said. Manafort called the report “absurd.”

But the latest bombshell plunged the 26-day-old administration deeper into crisis over Russia’s alleged ties to Trump’s team and its attempts to influence the outcome of the election.

In a barrage of early morning tweets, Trump accused the U.S. intelligence community of being behind the Flynn leaks, directly pointing the finger at National Security Agency and the FBI.

“This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign,” Trump said in one tweet.

“The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by ‘intelligence’ like candy. Very un-American!” he stormed.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the latest allegations.

“Don’t believe newspaper reports, it’s very difficult at the moment to differentiate them from falsehoods and fabrications,” Peskov told reporters.

“If you don’t mind let’s wait and let’s not believe anonymous information, which is information based on no fact,” he said.

The revelations have infuriated Democrats and unsettled Republican leaders wary about Trump’s professed desire for better relations with Moscow.

“This ongoing story is a perfect piece of evidence as to why we should not trust Russia,” House Speaker Paul Ryan told MSNBC.

Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have now called for an investigation into what happened, although they differ sharply on the scope and powers of the probe.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren insisted that Trump “owes Americans a full account” of his campaign and administration’s dealings with Moscow.

The Senate’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, said it was “highly likely” that Flynn would have to testify before an intelligence panel.

The intelligence agencies concluded in January that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered a wide-ranging campaign to disrupt and ultimately influence the U.S. elections in Trump’s favor.

The issue reignited following disclosures last month that Flynn, a retired general and former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, made five phone calls with Kislyak on Dec. 29.

That was the same day that outgoing President Barack Obama was launching retaliatory sanctions against Russia for its meddling in the elections.

When the phone calls came to light, Flynn denied to Pence and other White House officials that he had discussed the sanctions with Kislyak, and Pence repeated the denial in a television interview on Jan. 15.

On Jan. 26, acting attorney general Sally Yates informed the White House legal counsel that intelligence intercepts show that Flynn was lying about the nature of the call, the White House acknowledged on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Spicer said Trump was told about the intercepts immediately. But Pence was kept out of the loop for two more weeks.

Spokesman Marc Lotter said the vice president only learned about it in media reports on Feb. 9.

Spicer said Flynn was not acting on Trump’s instructions when he discussed the sanctions with Kislyak, but questions have been raised about why it took Trump so long to fire his national security advisor.

The White House counsel “determined that there is not an illegal issue, but rather a trust issue,” Spicer said.

Flynn is the third Trump aide to step back amid questions about his ties to Russia since the mogul began his improbable White House bid.

His departure follows those of Manafort and Carter Page, an early foreign policy advisor to the candidate.

With the White House under mounting pressure, the U.S. line on Russia appears to be hardening despite Trump’s oft-proclaimed admiration for Putin.

“President Trump has made it very clear he expects the Russian government to de-escalate violence in the Ukraine and return Crimea,” Spicer said.

The State Department expressed concern that Russia is in breach of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, after reports that Moscow had deployed an operational ground-launched cruise missile unit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to meet his U.S. counterpart, Rex Tillerson, on Thursday in Germany, when both diplomats will be in Bonn for the G-20 ministerial talks.

Trump and his White House have come in for intense criticism in the president’s dizzying first weeks in office, and the rising sound of discord is not just coming from Democrats.

Republicans on Capitol Hill and outside the Washington Beltway are increasingly venting their frustration and worry — sometimes publicly but more often among themselves — about the new administration’s missteps, speedy policy rollouts, abrasive tone and often tenuous relation to facts.

“We shouldn’t be having these questions now” in the first month of a new presidency, said a Republican senator who requested anonymity so he could discuss the issue more freely. “We are concerned.”

In a dozen AFP interviews, lawmakers, party grandees and congressional staff have painted a picture of an administration struggling to get up to speed on various fronts, trampling on White House protocol, and acting hastily instead of with deliberation and prudence as they pivot away from the policies of Obama.

The interviews were carried out shortly before explosive revelations in The New York Times that members of Trump’s campaign and other aides were in repeated contact with Russian intelligence officials prior to November’s election.

Among Republicans, strident accusations of incompetence have come from Sen. John McCain.

“It’s dysfunctional as far as national security is concerned. Who’s in charge? Who’s in charge!” an exasperated-looking McCain told reporters Tuesday.

“Who’s making policy? Who’s making decisions? I don’t know of anyone outside of the White House that knows,” McCain said.

Trump repeatedly proclaimed he would “drain the swamp” in Washington and shake up the establishment.

“I’m just doing what I said I would do,” he insisted Monday, vowing to keep translating his campaign promises into White House action.

He has proven time and again that he will do things differently as president, refusing to tone down his Twitter talk, issuing sweeping immigration restrictions and then clashing with the judicial branch which blocked them, and filling his inner circle with controversial confidants like strategist Steve Bannon.

And Trump has set his Republican Party on edge.

“Nobody’s freaking out, but they are seeking reassurance” from higher-ups that the White House is not stumbling into crisis, a Republican congressional aide said, reflecting on the mood among colleagues on Capitol Hill.

Aides, House and Senate staffers and Republican operatives have huddled over drinks expressing hope that the new administration will “get it together,” the aide said.

Key posts, including ambassadorships, remain unfilled, and a common criticism is that the administration often appears to remain in combative campaign mode.

White House staffers are leaking like a punctured canteen, bringing internal discord to light and infuriating the president.

“It’s an unusual time that we’re living at,” Sen. Susan Collins said when asked how she views contentious aspects of the new Trump era.

“It’s troubling,” she said of the Flynn fiasco.