California dam woes laid to ‘patch and pray’ crack repair as workers rush to drain reservoir before storms

Officials scrambled Wednesday to drain more water from a lake behind battered Oroville Dam before new storms hit Northern California and test the quick repairs made after water cascaded down an unpaved spillway and prompted a massive evacuation.

Three storms were expected, starting Wednesday evening and stretching into next week. Some rain was already falling in the area.

Water was being released from the reservoir at a rate much higher than current inflows and those expected from the next storm, said Bill Croyle, acting director of the state Department of Water Resources.

Releases had already lowered the reservoir’s water level by about 20 feet, he told a news conference.

Still, officials warned residents who have returned to their homes to remain vigilant.

“It is important to remember that this is still an emergency situation,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said.

National Weather Service forecaster Tom Dang said the first two storms were expected to be light. The first could bring 2-3 inches of rain Wednesday followed by an even smaller accumulation from the second storm.

However, the third storm, starting as early as Monday, could be powerful.

“There a potential for several inches,” Dang said. “It will be very wet.”

Dump trucks and helicopters dropped thousands of tons of rocks and sandbags to shore up the spillways over the weekend and avoid what could be a catastrophic failure and flood.

Some 200,000 people living downstream of the dam were allowed to return home Tuesday after being ordered to evacuate Sunday.

The swollen lake reached its capacity over the weekend and spilled down an unpaved emergency spillway for nearly 40 hours, leaving it badly eroded. The problem occurred six days after engineers discovered a growing hole in the dam’s main concrete spillway.

Croyle said the main spillway has been stable over the past four days and is handling the large flow of draining water.

It’s unlikely the lake will reach capacity again, he said, but if it does the emergency spillway should be able to handle the overflow.

Croyle said teams were working on plans for permanent repairs to the dam’s main spillway that could cost as much as $200 million.

Long-term repairs will likely begin after the spring runoff, when crews can close floodgates for an extended period without the lake refilling with melting snow.

Meanwhile, crews were fortifying the adjacent emergency spillway, where erosion threatened to undermine its concrete wall atop the structure.

Late Tuesday, President Donald Trump ordered federal authorities to help California recover from severe January storms — a disaster declaration that also assists state and local officials with the dam crisis.

State officials were on the defensive about their decision to call for mass evacuations Sunday, just a few hours after saying the situation was stable.

The order forced families to rush to pack up and get out.

Sheriff Honea said the decision protected lives and bought time for water experts to address the problems.

But evacuees grew weary after two days away from home and welcomed the news that they could return while staying vigilant.

Rod Remocal said he and his wife would now be ready to leave their Biggs home near the dam at a moment’s notice after fleeing in a rush Sunday.

“We’re all coming back and pack and be ready this time,” Remocal said. “This time we’re going to be on call like they said.”

Six months before rushing water ripped a huge hole in a channel that drains the reservoir, state inspectors said the concrete spillway was sound. As officials puzzle through how to repair it, federal regulators have ordered the state to figure out what went wrong at Oroville Dam.

Earlier inspection reports offer potential clues, including cracks on the spillway surface that could either be cosmetic or indicate deeper problems. In recent years, construction crews patched cracks — including in the area where water burrowed a huge pit last week. If past repairs were not done properly, water could infiltrate and eventually tear through the concrete.

Damage to the main spillway triggered a series of problems that threatened to unleash a torrent of water on cities downstream. On Tuesday, officials said the immediate danger had passed, and allowed nearly 200,000 residents to go home after evacuation orders scattered them for nearly two days.

Inspectors with the state agency that both operates and checks the dam, the nation’s tallest at 770 feet, went into the half-mile-long spillway in 2014 and 2015 and did not find any concerns.

“Conditions appeared to be normal,” the inspector wrote in reports from both years.

Getting into the channel affords both a closer view of cracks as well as a chance to tap it with a special hammer, with the sound telling a trained ear whether the concrete is solid or there may be erosion in the earth below. Last August, a team of inspectors only checked the channel from vistas around it, not inside. They concluded that everything looked fine.

The inspection came as California was enduring a five-year drought, and the channel rarely was used to relieve pressure on Oroville Lake, which is about 70 miles north of Sacramento. An extraordinarily wet subsequent six months changed that.

Dam managers were draining water last week from the fast-filling reservoir into the Feather River below when the pit appeared. They temporarily stopped the releases and the reservoir kept rising — pushing water over its lip and down a hillside, where erosion prompted concerns that a broader failure was imminent.

Experts said problems like the cracks in the concrete spillway and spots in nearby areas where water seeped from the reservoir through a hillside were common issues with dams. What mattered, said John Moyle, New Jersey’s director of dam safety and flood control, was whether dam operators dealt with the problems carefully — patching cracks so they were watertight, and dealing with spots where water was leaking through so they didn’t grow to undermine the concrete.

The Department of Water Resources declined to answer specific questions about the repair work, saying engineers were focused on ensuring public safety.

Robert Bea, professor emeritus of civil and environmental engineering at University of California, Berkeley, said it’s “obvious those repairs didn’t work.”

“We don’t have details on the repairs, but they put cement into the cracks and troweled it over,” Bea said. “I call it ‘patch and pray.'”

On Monday, federal regulators told the department it must enlist a group of independent consultants both to assess what went wrong and to recommend long-term fixes.

Documents and interviews show that crews were patching cracks in 2009 and 2013. A water resources department spokesman said it was normal for maintenance crews to be troubleshooting cracks in the channel during dry summer months.

One resident of the region said he saw crews in the spillway at least once a year for the past several years.

“When they have four or five trucks down there, the only thing they have to do is fill cracks,” said Don Reighley, a retiree and fisherman who several times a week drives past the channel to launch his boat into the reservoir.

One of the state inspectors who went to Oroville Dam in August said authorities may never know exactly what destabilized the spillway.

“Any type of evidence that might have been there is gone,” Eric Holland of the water resources department’s dam safety division said. “Everything has been washed away.”

