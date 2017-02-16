Kishida to focus on North Korea, trade at G-20 talks

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida will address the North Korean threat, free trade with the European Union and peace-building when he gathers with Group of 20 counterparts on Thursday in Bonn, Germany.

Kishida will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se on the sidelines of the gathering of major economies to discuss how to deal with North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons programs and exchange information on the killing Monday in Malaysia of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother.

The two-day G-20 gathering will mark Tillerson’s debut on the world stage after taking office on Feb. 1. His peers are anxious to hear about U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign and security policies, especially any views on alliances and multilateral diplomacy that contradict his “America First” mantra, delegates said.

Kishida is scheduled to hold talks Friday with Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU commissioner for trade, on a Japan-EU economic partnership agreement. The two sides “have agreed on a broad direction,” he told reporters Tuesday.

In the free-trade negotiations launched in April 2013, Japan is seeking to eliminate tariffs imposed by the 28-nation bloc on industrial products, such as cars and electronics, while Brussels wants Tokyo to eliminate duties on farm products including pork and cheese.

The Japan-U.S.-South Korea meeting comes after North Korea test-fired what it said was a new type of mid- to long-range ballistic missile on Sunday, Pyongyang’s first provocative act since Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20.

The launch violates U.N. Security Council resolutions, and Trump said Monday he will deal with the North “very strongly.” But he did not say how his team will respond to the launch, which many experts see as a test of Trump’s North Korea policy. Kim claimed in January that his country was ready to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile, a veiled threat to strike the United States with a missile carrying a nuclear warhead.

The three ministers are also likely to compare notes on North Korea’s domestic situation after South Korea said Wednesday it is certain that Kim Jong Nam, 45, the older half-brother of Kim Jong Un, was killed in Malaysia, possibly with poison.

While in Bonn, Kishida may talk with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on North Korea, as well as relations between Tokyo and Beijing. China is often criticized for not doing enough to rein in North Korea’s development of weapons of mass destruction despite having considerable economic leverage on the country.

Separately, Kishida is set to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday and discuss joint economic activities on four Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido, according to Japanese officials.

During talks in Japan in December, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to start intergovernmental talks on joint economic activities — an initiative they said will be an “important step” toward signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

In a separate meeting Friday, Kishida and Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano are expected to affirm security cooperation, possibly involving defense equipment, the Japanese officials said.

In the G-20 meeting, the top diplomats will focus on global issues such as sustainable development, conflict prevention and African development. The civil war in Syria, violence in eastern Ukraine and the militarization of outposts in the South China Sea may be taken up as well.

The gathering paves the way for a G-20 summit German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host in Hamburg in July.

The G-20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.