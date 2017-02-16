Osaka 2025 expo construction costs estimated at ¥124.7 billion

Costs to build facilities for the envisaged 2025 Osaka World Exposition are estimated at ¥124.7 billion, Japan’s industry ministry told a panel of experts on Wednesday.

The ministry came up with the lower cost estimate than the ¥130 billion calculated by Osaka Prefecture after checking basic expo-hosting plans by the prefecture.

Meanwhile, the ministry pointed out at the panel meeting that operational expenses of the event may reach ¥83 billion, which will be partly covered by entrance fees, more than Osaka’s estimate of ¥74 billion.

The cost estimates were made under the assumptions that up to 30 million people will visit the international trade fair, planned to be held on Yumeshima, an artificial island off the coastal area of the city of Osaka, between May 3 and Nov. 3 and that 692 shuttle buses will be needed at the most.

As the expo’s main theme, the prefecture had proposed “Our Health, Our Future.” But the ministry asked panel members to consider four other options, including “Designing Our Lives for Future Society,” from a broader perspective.

The panel is scheduled to submit a report on their discussions and conclusions by the end of March, to help the government draw up final expo organization plans.

In a related development on Wednesday, people preparing for establishing a public-private Osaka expo bid committee decided at a meeting in Tokyo to launch the committee in late March.

Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of Keidanren, will head the bid committee. Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui will serve as a vice chairman.