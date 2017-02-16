Ministry joins Nagano’s ‘30.10’ canpaign against food waste

The Environment Ministry is joining the fight against food waste by promoting a campaign in Nagano Prefecture that urges diners to eat all the food they’re served at parties.

About 6.32 million tons of food waste was tallied in fiscal 2013.

As part of the “30.10” campaign, the ministry will work with governments and with institutions where partiers tend to focus on drinking and chatting rather than eating.

The campaign, launched in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, in fiscal 2011, calls on partygoers to sit down and eat for the first 30 minutes and last 10 minutes of a social event.

Promoters distributed flyers to areas near train stations to spread the campaign. Similar efforts had been launched in 18 prefectures and 62 municipalities as of fiscal 2016.

The ministry decided to upgrade the campaign to a national movement and requested promotional funds from the fiscal 2017 budget.

Cooperation from restaurants — and companies that hold staff parties — is a challenge. Matsumoto has started “certifying” local companies that support the campaign, while Fukuoka Prefecture lists restaurants and hotels that are making efforts to reduce food waste on its website.

One proposal suggests rewarding groups that leave no food behind, but the idea has faced skepticism from restaurant owners who say it will only increase their workload.

At a Tuesday news conference, Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto said she was willing to ask business groups to promote the campaign.

“We’ll seek support for the movement from firms with many opportunities for drinking parties to help it get rooted in people’s lives,” he said.